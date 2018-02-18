Hamilton city council agrees to review surveillance camera bylaw

Hamilton Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla lashed out at Ontario’s privacy commissioner’s criticism of his proposed motion to allow private home security cameras to record public areas that could be used for police investigations.

In a Feb. 13 letter to Mayor Fred Eisenberger, council and Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt, Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish, stated allowing the motion would undermine privacy rights under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“It also poses risks to the privacy of individuals whose personal information may be collected, used and disclosed,” Beamish stated.

Merulla dismissed the comments at the Feb. 14 council meeting, saying residents should not have an expectation of privacy in public areas, such as roads and sidewalks. He said Hamilton’s current bylaw is toothless and can’t be enforced so why should the city have it?

Merulla pointed out there has been a surge of support for police officers to wear body cameras that will capture people in public areas.

“You can’t suck and blow at the same time,” he said.

He said allowing private security cameras to capture images of activities on neighbourhood streets and sidewalks “helps the community, helps police, and helps me.

“Some people believe the public has a right to privacy on public land,” said Merulla. “Truly an oxymoron. (Beamish) should be privacy commissioner of Utopia.”

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt said at an earlier budget meeting that he would support changing the bylaw.

Councillors Aidan Johnson and Matthew Green both said they would vote against the motion once it has been reviewed by staff. Politicians agreed to have Merulla’s motion referred to staff to be studied.