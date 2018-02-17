Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor Bob Morrow was a “gentle giant” with a passion for Hamilton, a love for his family and friends and a deeply devoted to playing and listening to music.
During a funeral service called a Celebration of the Life of Bob Morrow, the Very Reverend Peter Wall said he suspected Morrow knew “everybody in every church in the city.”
“He loved the church, he loved what the church is and was a person of deep faith,” said Wall, during the Feb. 17 memorial on a cold winter day at Christ Church Cathedral before a large gathering of family, friends and supporters. “He loved God and he was loved by God.”
Wall said Morrow is gone, but his accomplishments can be seen by everybody in the community. “There is a great sense of gratitude of a life well lived,” said Wall.
Morrow passed away Feb. 4 after a period of ill health. He was 71. He is survived by his two sons George and Kerr, sister Ruth and brother Allan.
International comedy star, Eugene Levy, said he first met Morrow in high school at 15. Levy was organizing a singing group and invited Morrow to play the piano with them. It was the beginning of a friendship that lasted well over 50 years.
“He brought a joie de vive,” said Levy, telling a tale of a late-night party at the Morrow family cabin, lying on the ground behind bushes in the dark as Morrow’s father called out to them.
“I was proud of what he accomplished,” said Levy. “Bob’s absence will be very palpable to all of us.”
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who worked for Morrow as his executive assistant, during his term as mayor, said when Morrow was first elected mayor in 1982 at the age of 35, Hamilton was enduring an uneasy economic transformation that has continued until today.
Morrow, said Whitehead, helped to create the current waterfront; pushed for the construction of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway; created the city’s anti-racism committee;, remained a spokesperson for diversity and he championed the arts.
Yet, it was his continued support of Hamilton’s beautification efforts, especially floral medians that earned him applause from residents. He wanted, said Whitehead, to give residents a sense of “pride and hope” in their city.
After losing the 2000 mayoral contest in 2000 to Ancaster’s Bob Wade, the first election for an amalgamated city, Morrow, who for some people had been the city’s only mayor, accepted the residents’ choice. The results proved to Morrow that “politics can be harsh,” something that he never forgot, said Whitehead.
“He became a constant champion of the city,” he said.
He became a citizenship judge in 2004 until his retirement in 2010, and Morrow became even more devoted to his music, playing organ at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for over a decade.
“He had a passion for Hamilton, and a passion for music,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “That was his happy place. He was a gifted musician.”
The mayor read some of the tributes that had been written by Hamiltonians in a book of condolences praising Morrow for welcoming new immigrants to the city, providing an “encouraging word” to anyone who approached him; another said he was “a truly good man,” and he was willing to appear at any new business opening. Eisenberger chuckled that Morrow would attend “an opening of an envelope.”
Morrow’s musical interests were reflected in the two-hour service’s many spiritual songs by Franz Schubert, Handel, and Johannes Brahms that was carefully planned by his family, including his beloved choir members from Christ’s Church Cathedral and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
Allan Morrow said well-wishers touched on the four main passions that proved influential in his brother’s life, music, Hamilton, religion and his family.
“He contributed enormously to our great city,” he said.
