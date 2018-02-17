Yet, it was his continued support of Hamilton’s beautification efforts, especially floral medians that earned him applause from residents. He wanted, said Whitehead, to give residents a sense of “pride and hope” in their city.

After losing the 2000 mayoral contest in 2000 to Ancaster’s Bob Wade, the first election for an amalgamated city, Morrow, who for some people had been the city’s only mayor, accepted the residents’ choice. The results proved to Morrow that “politics can be harsh,” something that he never forgot, said Whitehead.

“He became a constant champion of the city,” he said.

He became a citizenship judge in 2004 until his retirement in 2010, and Morrow became even more devoted to his music, playing organ at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for over a decade.

“He had a passion for Hamilton, and a passion for music,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “That was his happy place. He was a gifted musician.”

The mayor read some of the tributes that had been written by Hamiltonians in a book of condolences praising Morrow for welcoming new immigrants to the city, providing an “encouraging word” to anyone who approached him; another said he was “a truly good man,” and he was willing to appear at any new business opening. Eisenberger chuckled that Morrow would attend “an opening of an envelope.”

Morrow’s musical interests were reflected in the two-hour service’s many spiritual songs by Franz Schubert, Handel, and Johannes Brahms that was carefully planned by his family, including his beloved choir members from Christ’s Church Cathedral and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Allan Morrow said well-wishers touched on the four main passions that proved influential in his brother’s life, music, Hamilton, religion and his family.

“He contributed enormously to our great city,” he said.