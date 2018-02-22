Stoney Creek parents say ‘non’ to French immersion at Green Acres school this fall

The Hamilton public school board is scrapping a plan to begin a French immersion program at Green Acres Elementary School in September because there aren’t enough students for an initial Grade 1 class.

Associate director Stacey Zucker said public consultations on introducing Grade 1 classes at Green Acres and Parkdale found most parents want to send their kids to the existing program for grades 1 to 5 at Glen Echo.

Only four of 12 lower Stoney Creek families surveyed preferred Green Acres — whose program was to shift to the new JK-8 Eastdale school in 2019 — while just five of 20 families in east Hamilton favoured Parkdale.

Trustees voted in December to start French immersion at Green Acres and Parkdale this fall in anticipation of having to demolish Glen Echo’s neighbouring school, Glen Brae, which offers the program for grades 6 to 8.

It’s a shame we can’t start it earlier, but if the numbers aren’t there, the numbers aren’t there. — Jeff Beattie

The Glen schools are being replaced with a new JK-8, English-only school as part of an accommodation review plan that is also closing Sir Isaac Brock and Elizabeth Bagshaw, and building an addition at Sir Wilfrid Laurier.

Zucker said staff has since decided to build the new school on the Glendale Secondary School property, so the programs can stay put until June 2020, when the Glen schools are scheduled to close.

This allows for a single transition as the programs to move to the new Eastdale for all grades, and Parkdale for grades 1 to 5 and W.H. Ballard for 6 to 8 in east Hamilton, she told trustees at their finance and facilities meeting.

At board chair Todd White’s suggestion, trustees agreed to offer Eastdale and Parkdale as options for Grade 1 classes in September 2019, along with Glen Echo.

White said Eastdale and Parkdale will open Grade 1 programs no later than September 2020, but it’s possible numbers may change enough to make classes viable next year.

He said trustees “kind of jumped the gun” in proposing to stop offering the Grade 1 program at Glen Echo this fall because they thought Glen Brae had to be demolished.