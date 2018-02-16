Liberal governments pour funding into Ancaster's Steeped Tea

Ancaster’s Steeped Tea is flowing its coconut calypso and peaches and cream drinks into the United States market with the help of government funding.

The company, created in 2008, received $61,313 from the federal and provincial governments to help train about 1,000 sales representatives below the 49th parallel to spread the word about Italian orange soda and vanilla cupcake teas.

“We are shifting our focus from a general catalogue for North America to one for the Canadian market and one for the U.S. market,” said Hatem Jahshan, chief executive officer of Steeped Tea.

“We have to grow the infrastructure and equip (the salespeople) with the right tools. This (funding) will strengthen our businesses abroad.”

It’s about making investments in ideas and people so that jobs are created.

MP Filomena Tassi

He said only recently the company provided a training session to its “top” salespeople in Orlando, Fla.

“Training sessions have to happen,” he said.

The funding was part of an announcement made by Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi at Steeped Tea’s Ancaster Business Park that will provide $518,720 to seven Hamilton area companies involved in the agricultural and food industry.

Also receiving funding, which companies apply for, were Piccioni Bros. Mushroom Farm Limited for $47,697 to be used for new equipment; Arts and Science Brewing collected $13,776 to buy and install a grist mill; Venetian Meat and Salami Co. received $100,000 for a new automated packaging line; the Puddicombe Cider Company received $154,938 for new equipment for waste reduction and increased automation; Denninger’s received $41,596 for new automatic packaging equipment; and Super Sausage 2003 Ltd., garnered $99,400, for new equipment to improve efficiency.

The funding came from the Growing Forward 2 program created in 2013, a collaboration between the federal and provincial governments. It will be replaced in April 2018 by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that will distribute about $1.5 billion to recipients. Both levels of governments contribute half the funding of the program.

Since 2013 over $142 million in cost-share funding has been provided to more than 6,100 projects.