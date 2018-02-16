Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to hold town hall in Ancaster

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will be holding her next town hall meeting at the Ancaster Fairgrounds Tuesday, March 6.

The event, part of a series of province-wide question and answer sessions with local residents, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Liberal officials are encouraging people to register for a seat before attending the event because space is limited. But officials said no one will be screened before entering the venue.

The Ancaster Fairgrounds. At 630 Trinity Road, was selected for its large auditorium on the main floor of Marritt Hall and location that party officials hope will encourage people from rural and agricultural backgrounds to ask questions.