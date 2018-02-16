Dundas' Grightmire Arena still on target for September completion: City

An addition and renovations to Dundas' J.L. Grightmire Arena are apparently still on target for an early September 2018 completion, with $586,359 of the total $7-million budget spent so far.

A report to city councillors updating a list of in-progress capital programs states a little more than $6.4 million of the budget remains.

"Detailed design complete. Site plan and building permit obtained. Construction tender awarded. Construction started. Target fall 2018," the update states.

Unlike the now nearly completed Dundas library branch renovation, which was delayed by a couple of stop work orders from the Ministry of Labour and overseen by the same general contractor as Grightmire, ministry staff said there has been one inspection of the Grightmire construction site since demolition work started at the end of September 2017 and no orders have been issued.

Related Content Dundas Grightmire Arena construction schedule released

Earlier this month, city spokesperson Jasmine Graham said subsurface electrical rough-ins were complete, the slab on grade was underway and structural steel was being fabricated.

"Structural steel will be erected shortly," Graham said.

When asked if city staff were still confident Grightmire Arena would be ready for use by September 2018, she simply responded, "Yes."

The city update appears to put work ahead of schedule, at least in some aspects of the project — many of which are taking place at the same time. According to a detailed schedule released by the city in October, subsurface electrical rough-in was to take place by Jan. 10; slab on grade was to be constructed between Feb. 22 and March 18; and structural steel installation was scheduled to begin on March 8 and finish on March 21.

Exterior doors and windows for the new front addition are scheduled to be completed between April 12 and May 2.

The exterior building envelope of the addition is scheduled to be entirely completed before the end of May, with interior work starting in April.