Sobeys opens in upper Stoney Creek

Sobeys, the anchor tenant of a new shopping complex on Stone Church Road East, is the first business to open its doors at the Heritage Highlands centre.

Located on the east side of the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway, directly across from the Heritage Greene Shopping Centre, the 52,000-square-foot grocery store held a grand opening on Feb. 15. It employs an estimated 200 people.

Store operator Sherry Cockwell is excited to serve a growing area of upper Stoney Creek that has seen a plethora of residential and commercial growth over the last few years.

“This area is going to be hustling and bustling before you know it,” said Cockwell, who has more than 28 years experience in the grocery business. For the past four years, Cockwell has served as store operator at another Sobeys location in St. Catharines. She started her career with Sobeys as a deli clerk at the Grimsby location in 1990.