Sobeys opens in upper Stoney Creek

Sobeys, the anchor tenant of a new shopping complex on Stone Church Road East, is the first business to open its doors at the Heritage Highlands centre.
Located on the east side of the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway, directly across from the Heritage Greene Shopping Centre, the 52,000-square-foot grocery store held a grand opening on Feb. 15. It employs an estimated 200 people.
Store operator Sherry Cockwell is excited to serve a growing area of upper Stoney Creek that has seen a plethora of residential and commercial growth over the last few years.
“This area is going to be hustling and bustling before you know it,” said Cockwell, who has more than 28 years experience in the grocery business. For the past four years, Cockwell has served as store operator at another Sobeys location in St. Catharines. She started her career with Sobeys as a deli clerk at the Grimsby location in 1990.
The new Sobeys features a full-service bakery, seafood and deli department, sushi bar, salad bar and a variety of prepared meals, plus a wide selection of organic and gluten-free products. The store is also licensed to sell beer, wine and cider.
At the grand opening, Cockwell presented a $2,500 donation to Alex Zaccheo of Food4Kids. The organization offers a weekend nutrition program for children in low-income families. It serves 54 schools in Hamilton.
Work continues on the remaining buildings in the Heritage Highlands development, which will cover 25,000 square feet of smaller retailers, restaurants and professional offices.
Confirmed restaurants include Dominos Pizza, Bar Burrito and Nando’s. A Pet Valu and a dental practice are also expected in the development’s first phase.
Heritage Highlands is one of three shopping centres in the area built by Effort Trust. The Heritage Greene complex, anchored by Home Depot, opened in 2007. Heritage Commons, which includes an Esso gas station and McDonald’s, opened in 2015.
