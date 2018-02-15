Dundas' Sisters of St. Joseph convent added to city heritage register

The 50-plus-acre Sisters of St. Joseph convent site — featuring a four-storey 66-year-old 96,000-square-foot sandstone building - has been officially added to the City of Hamilton's register of properties of cultural heritage value or interest.

Hamilton's municipal heritage committee unanimously supported the recommendation from heritage planning staff and the inventory and research working group at a meeting Feb. 15.

The property at 574 Northcliffe Ave. was listed for sale at an asking price of $15-million in mid-November. The listing was removed in January and there are reports that Columbia International College made an offer to purchase the property, with plans to lease some space back to a dwindling number of nuns who still live in the building, while using the rest for classes and a student residence. Columbia and the Sisters of St. Joseph had a temporary partnership seven years ago that saw one floor of the building used as a student dorm.

Columbia president Clement Chan would not comment. As of Feb. 15, no sale had been registered on the property's title.

In a Feb. 6 letter to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Hamilton cultural heritage planner Jeremy Parsons informed the organization of the recommendation to include 574 Northcliffe in the heritage register.

"Inclusion in the register under ... the Ontario Heritage Act requires that Council be given a 60-day notice of the intention to demolish or remove any building or structure on the property, and the demolition and removal of any building or structure is prohibited during this period," the letter states. "Please note that addition to the register does not constitute designation under ... the Ontario Heritage Act. No bylaws are registered on title nor will there be any change in zoning or use of the property as a result of being added to the register."

The letter explains the 60-day period allows heritage staff to discuss alternatives, including adaptive reuse, for a property with an owner who intends to demolish a building of interest. It also gives time for photo documentation of a building before it is removed, or to possibly pursue formal heritage designation.

Parsons said city heritage planners have also been in contact with a consultant that the prospective owners have retained and they have been informed of the addition of 574 Northcliffe to the register. The consultant has not confirmed who they represent.

The consultant provided to heritage staff a brief history of the property dated April 2011, compiled by Sister Anne Kargas, General Superior for the Sisters of St. Joseph.

The information appears to have been collected at the time of the previous temporary partnership with the growing international school.