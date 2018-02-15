Hamilton Community News has been recognized as being among Ontario's best

Hamilton Community News has started the newspaper awards season strong after being named among the finalists for five provincial awards.

Both the Dundas Star News and the Mountain News are up for best overall newspaper in their circulation class. These awards reflect the overall quality of the paper including writing, photography, layout, ad design and print quality.

The Stoney Creek News and the Mountain News grabbed two of the top three spots in the Multimedia Online/Best Online Experience for a Story category for web features that Gord Bowes, Mark Newman and Mike Pearson did around two football championship games. The articles: St Thomas More Knights run over Cardinal Newman and St. Thomas More Knights win fifth straight junior football championship combine Newman’s writing with Bowes’s photos and Pearson’s video to create a compelling and complete package for readers and fans.

Reporter Craig Campbell is a finalist in the Best News Photo category for a shot he took of an awareness raising campaign about homelessness by Dundas Valley students.