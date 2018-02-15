Niagara West-Glanbrook Tory MPP Sam Oosterhoff backs Christine Elliott in party leadership race

Niagara West-Glanbrook Tory MPP Sam Oosterhoff has thrown his support behind former provincial Tory MPP Christine Elliott for party leader.

Oosterhoff, 20, who became the youngest MPP in Ontario history in 2016, announced his decision on Twitter Feb. 14, and confirmed his support for the nine-year MPP during a breakfast speech in front of about 50 people of the Hamilton chapter of the Macdonald-Cartier Club.

“She has what it takes to hit the ground running on day one,” said Oosterhoff in an interview. “She will not be picking up experience on the go. This is not a beginner’s job.”

Oosterhoff joins other Tory MPPs including Ernie Hardeman, Ted Arnott, Randy Hillier, Jim Wilson, Bill Walker, Michael Harris and Todd Smith in backing Elliott, who has received the most support from the Tory caucus in her leadership race.

Elliott, who has twice visited Hamilton since announcing her candidacy, is competing against Toronto Coun. Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney, daughter of former federal Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and sex-education opponent Tanya Granic Allen.

Party members will be voting from March 2 to 8. The new leader will be announced March 10 in Toronto. The deadline for signing up new members is Feb. 16.

Oosterhoff, who will be running in the new riding of Niagara West in the June 7 provincial election, said Elliott demonstrates compassion, integrity and a “passion for those people who haven’t experienced the prosperity we’ve seen in Ontario.”

“It’s not (a decision) I took lightly,” he said.

Oosterhoff applauded Elliott’s decision to eliminate any carbon tax for the province, even though it was part of the Tories’ Peoples’ Guarantee election platform. The tax is supposed to raise about $4 billion, which would help to pay for most of the Progressive Conservatives’ programs in the document.

“There are better ways of (fighting climate change) than through a $4 billion tax on the people of Ontario,” he said.