Niagara West-Glanbrook Tory MPP Sam Oosterhoff backs Christine Elliott in party leadership race

Niagara West-Glanbrook Tory MPP Sam Oosterhoff has thrown his support behind former provincial Tory MPP Christine Elliott for party leader.
Oosterhoff, 20, who became the youngest MPP in Ontario history in 2016, announced his decision on Twitter Feb. 14, and confirmed his support for the nine-year MPP during a breakfast speech in front of about 50 people of the Hamilton chapter of the Macdonald-Cartier Club.
“She has what it takes to hit the ground running on day one,” said Oosterhoff in an interview. “She will not be picking up experience on the go. This is not a beginner’s job.”
Oosterhoff joins other Tory MPPs including Ernie Hardeman, Ted Arnott, Randy Hillier, Jim Wilson, Bill Walker, Michael Harris and Todd Smith in backing Elliott, who has received the most support from the Tory caucus in her leadership race.
Elliott, who has twice visited Hamilton since announcing her candidacy, is competing against Toronto Coun. Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney, daughter of former federal Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and sex-education opponent Tanya Granic Allen.
Party members will be voting from March 2 to 8. The new leader will be announced March 10 in Toronto. The deadline for signing up new members is Feb. 16.
Oosterhoff, who will be running in the new riding of Niagara West in the June 7 provincial election, said Elliott demonstrates compassion, integrity and a “passion for those people who haven’t experienced the prosperity we’ve seen in Ontario.”
“It’s not (a decision) I took lightly,” he said.
Oosterhoff applauded Elliott’s decision to eliminate any carbon tax for the province, even though it was part of the Tories’ Peoples’ Guarantee election platform. The tax is supposed to raise about $4 billion, which would help to pay for most of the Progressive Conservatives’ programs in the document.
“There are better ways of (fighting climate change) than through a $4 billion tax on the people of Ontario,” he said.
He also backs Elliott’s decision to reopen the sex-education curriculum debate to include parents’ views on the issue. The Liberals had updated the curriculum to include such issues as cyberbullying.
“I support the need for a curriculum that reflects the realities of the world kids are growing up,” said Oosterhoff. “But ensure parents’ voices are included in the discussion. Ensure there is adequate consultation.”
In the aftermath of the resignation of former leader Patrick Brown over allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as changes at the party’s executive level, Oosterhoff said interim leader Vic Fedeli is doing a “really good job” of improving the Tories’ structure.
“He has cleaned up some of the issues,” said Oosterhoff. “(Fedeli) has done a really good job keeping his eye on the prize.”
Party officials, including Fedeli, in an attempt to “root out the rot” have revived two nominations in Ottawa West-Nepean, and Scarborough Centre that had questionable outcomes. Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Tory candidate Ben Levitt who won his nomination meeting last May in a controversial decision, has asked the party to hold another nomination in his riding next month.
In addition, Fedeli has found the party has 133,000 members, which is about 67,000 fewer than the number claimed by former leader Brown.
Yet the party has seen a surge of support after losing Brown. Oosterhoff said fundraising donations, volunteers and sign requests have dramatically increased.
“I’ve very happy where things are going,” he said.
