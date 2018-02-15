Lynden’s Lee Academy representing Canada in New Zealand

Four students from Lee Academy have made the grade to represent Canada in the international Kids’ Lit Quiz world finals in New Zealand this summer.

Aanya Grewal, Grace Ratelband, William Thompson and Eve Wiersma competed with eight schools from across the country for the title of Kids’ Lit Quiz Team Canada and the prize of a full week in the Pacific nation from July 1 to July 8.

Taylor Wiersma, Grade 8 teacher and administrator at Lee Academy, said along with competing, students will have the opportunity to tour the country, meet authors and illustrators, and visit the Hobbiton movie set based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The team knows that success in Kids’ Lit Quiz comes from one thing — reading a lot of books, said Wiersma.

There is no question that they are an exceptional group of students.

Taylor Wiersma, Grade 8 teacher

“Team Canada from Lee Academy proves that great readers are well-rounded students,” she said. “All of the team members have other interests and take part in extracurriculars like orchestra, hockey, rugby, theatre and dance.”

The Kids’ Lit Quiz world finals are the culmination of regional and national competitions throughout the school year — not only Canada, but the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and new this year, Nigeria and Indonesia.

Kids’ Lit Quiz is run as a charity in the 10 countries and is the brainchild of Kids’ Lit Quiz master Wayne Mills. The professor of children’s literature in Auckland realized years ago that young readers did not have a truly exciting sporting-type event to test their talents. He designed Kids’ Lit Quiz to promote a love of reading in 10 to 13-year-olds and give them that same sports-related excitement.