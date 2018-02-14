Hamilton police seek assistance in ATM thefts

ATMs are being targeted in various areas in the city, and police are looking for assistance in identifying the people involved.

The culprits are driving vehicles through the entrances to the buildings and then targeting the ATMs.

The most recent occurrence took place on Feb. 13 at the Spring Grill Restaurant on Upper James Street. Three people used a stolen SUV to smash through the front window of the restaurant. They removed the ATM before fleeing the scene.

Police urge business owners with ATMs to guard against smash-and-grab thefts by moving the machines away from windows or doors. The machines should also be in view of security cameras and affixed by a chain or bolted to the floor.

