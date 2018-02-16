Hamilton Coldest Night walk Feb. 24 along Mountain brow

Don’t be surprised if you see a long parade of bundled up people along Concession Street on Feb. 24.

The fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of Neighbour to Neighbour Centre is slated to begin around 5:15 p.m. from St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church.

“Our goal this year is $70,000,” said Shane Farraway, events co-ordinator at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre. “Interest has picked up in the last couple of weeks.”

The walk is one of dozens of Coldest Night events slated across the country to raise money for charity.