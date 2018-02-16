Hamilton Coldest Night walk Feb. 24 along Mountain brow

Don’t be surprised if you see a long parade of bundled up people along Concession Street on Feb. 24.
The fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of Neighbour to Neighbour Centre is slated to begin around 5:15 p.m. from St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church.
“Our goal this year is $70,000,” said Shane Farraway, events co-ordinator at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre. “Interest has picked up in the last couple of weeks.”
The walk is one of dozens of Coldest Night events slated across the country to raise money for charity.
Neighbour to Neighbour provides a variety of social programs including a busy food bank that serves about 1,200 households each month.
Farraway noted the Mountain walk is the only Coldest Night event in Hamilton and they are hoping to attract participants from across the city.
“It has become an integral part of Neighbour to Neighbour,” said Farraway, who is hoping at least 34 teams will take part.
Participants can sign up at the church on the day of the walk or in advance via n2ncentre.com (click on events).
The registration fee is $40 at the church or $25 in advance online.
Those fees are waived for adult walkers who raise $150 and youth walkers (age 13-17) who raise $75.
The walk includes two-, five- and 10-kilometre routes.
Each route starts from the church and goes west on Concession to Belwood Avenue and then east along Mountain Park Avenue.
The 2K route turns up Poplar and returns back along Concession Street to the church while the 5K and 10K routes loop around Mountain Drive Park before heading back to the church.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. The walk will begin after some brief remarks at 5 p.m.
