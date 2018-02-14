Dundas secondary plan will give stronger 'teeth' to protect community as it grows

“Nodes are areas we need to focus our population growth,” Mahood said. “Right now, it looks like a blob. What are the limitations and the boundaries we’ll be focusing on? We will want to work with the community on that.”

Mahood noted community nodes like Dundas’ have a density goal of 100 people and jobs per hectare.

“We know Dundas has passed that,” Mahood said. “We know there isn’t a lot of opportunity to put more population in here.”

While Mahood and John both stressed the need for community involvement — promising to set up a website with information as the process continues, suggesting a community-liaison group committed to working with city staff over the next 18 months and encouraging direct feedback from individual residents — resident Donna Nunan expressed the frustration lurking inside many of those who attended.

“Our opinion really doesn’t matter,” Nunan said, pointing to the opposition to the 71 Main project, which was supported by some city staff and several councillors. “You’re going to do what you’re going to do anyway. The big City of Hamilton won’t listen to us.”

But the two city staffers insisted there will be a variety of opportunities for residents to help mould urban design guidelines, the node and the secondary plan over the coming months.

“We do look for community champions,” Mahood said.

Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek told the group that Dundas residents need to try to make the most of the opportunity.

“What we have isn’t as strong as it could be,” VanderBeek said. “We have to take the steps available to strengthen (our) voice. I truly believe we have to do everything we can to create the things in the regulations that we really want … so it grows the way we want to see it grow. If we don’t take that opportunity, I think we’ve failed Dundas.”

VanderBeek, Mahood and John all agreed a secondary plan provides stronger legal “teeth” than just the existing official plan and zoning bylaws to control and direct development.

Mahood said a developer trying to appeal or amend any element of the finalized secondary plan would have to prove to the province that the secondary plan is not consistent with the official plan.



