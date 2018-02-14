'All hands on deck' in fight against potholes, says City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is taking an "all hands on deck" approach to its fight against potholes.
Due to recent temperature fluctuations and freeze-thaw cycles, many city streets have sustained significant pavement damage and potholes.
The city says roads crews are attempting to repair damage in several priority areas.
To safely navigate the roads under the current conditions, the city offers the following tips.
• Reduce speed and follow other vehicles at a safe distance so you can clearly see the pavement ahead.
• Pay close attention to road conditions, other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
• Ensure your vehicle is thoroughly clear of snow, ice and mud.
• Properly maintain your vehicle, particularly tires, headlights and windshield wipers.
Residents and motorists can report potholes by calling the city's customer service contact centre during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 905-546-CITY (2489). When reporting potholes, residents are asked to provide detailed information, such as location (street addresses or intersections) and estimated size of the pothole.
