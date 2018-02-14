Ontario PC leadership contender Christine Elliott wants to reopen sex-ed debate

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Christine Elliott said it’s time to review Ontario’s sex-education curriculum.

Elliott, a former nine-year Tory MPP who was at the Royal Canadian Legion Hamilton Mountain branch on Limeridge Road in Hamilton Feb. 13 in front of a standing-room only crowd, said in an interview parents know best when it comes to teaching their children about sex education.

“The big problem with the Liberal guideline is they didn’t open it up to parents,” said Elliott. “I would like to open up the curriculum to parents. A lot of the concerns seem to be age appropriateness of some of the provisions. We need to understand what parents want (and) make sure those changes happen.”

Elliott joins Toronto Coun. and PC leadership contender Doug Ford as supporting reopening the sex-education curriculum debate.

Ontario officials have stated prior to implementing the sex-education curriculum there was “extensive consultations” with parents, experts and educators.

Opponents of the curriculum have argued they were ignored by the province when the 15-year-old lessons were changed in 2015. The curriculum covers same-sex relationships, gender identity and cyberbullying.

Former party leader Patrick Brown in 2016 sent out a letter prior to the Scarborough-Rouge River byelection vowing to “scrap” the updated lessons. He later retracted his opposition, backing the new changes.

“Parents know best what their children should learn at what ages,” said Elliott.

Elliott, making her second appearance in Hamilton within a week, told the enthusiastic audience, who included Ernie Hardeman, Tory MPP for Oxford; Christine Hogarth, Tory candidate for Etobicoke-Lakeshore; Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory candidate Donna Skelly, and Hamilton Mountain Tory candidate Esther Pauls, she will eliminate the carbon tax because it will make “life more unaffordable” for Ontarians.

Later, she acknowledged the carbon tax is supposed to provide the bulk of the $4 billion to help pay for the promises and programs contained in the party’s People’s Guarantee election platform, released by former party leader Patrick Brown.