Hamilton Interval House over capacity

In addition to offering victims of domestic violence a place to stay, Smith said, staff will work with that person to get her social assistance, a more permanent place to live and develop a school safety plan for her children.

“Women often have to live in poverty when they’ve left an abusive relationship,” said Smith, who noted the average stay at Interval House has jumped from about 18 days to more than 28.

“It’s not helpful for a women and kids to be in a shelter for a long period of time when the intent is short-term.”

She said much of the increase can be blamed on Hamilton’s lack of clean and affordable social housing, plus the time it takes for the woman to begin receiving some form of social assistance.

While she expects the demand for their services to continue increasing, Smith said adding more shelter beds is not the solution.

“What we need is for men to stop abusing women so that women don’t have to be displaced and live in an emergency shelter,” Smith said. “I say men because … predominantly men are the perpetrators of abuse toward women and girls.”

Smith said the perpetrators must be held accountable and more support services are needed.

But the news isn’t all bad.

Smith applauded the efforts of groups and programs like MentorAction and Be More Than A Bystander, where male community leaders and sports teams are actively engaged in pushing for societal change to prevent gender-based violence.

Both began in a meeting room at Interval House.

Interval House has 32 staff, 60 volunteers and a budget of about $2 million, of which $540,000 is made up through fundraising.

Smith said community support is needed to help cover the cost of heat and hydro, building and room improvements and even to cover the cost of taxi fares.

Donors can sponsor a bedroom at Interval House via the Room with a View program and home builders are being sought to support the House of Hope campaign that helps pay for infrastructure matters that are not covered by operating costs.