Hamilton councillors to study alternatives to licensing rental units

Hamilton politicians haven’t given up on creating a licensing fee for rental units.

But councillors will consider alternative options to make apartments safer, such as offering free inspections for tenants, creating a tenants and landlords’ rights and responsibilities’ charter, pass a zoning bylaw that follows the Ontario Building Code and establish a rental housing amnesty program.

Politicians agreed at their Feb. 6 planning committee to refer 25 recommendations from the Hamilton and District Apartment Association to staff for review. The landlord organization, the Hamilton and District Apartment Association, which hired Brad Clark, a former Stoney Creek Coun., to create alternative options to licensing, is urging the city not to impose a fee, arguing it will mean a loss of about 30 per cent of existing units in an already difficult rental market.

“There are bad actors,” said Clark, of Maple Leaf Strategies. “What we would like is council to make a definitive decision not to license.”

He said the “majority” of landlords abide by the city’s rules.

Clark presented a 44-page report to councillors to convince them to avoid the city imposing a licensing fee. The recommendations were discussed and agreed upon by 19 individuals representing realtors, anti-poverty activists; Hamilton Chamber of Commerce; landlords; and social planners.

Other jurisdictions that have imposed a licensing fee, such as Waterloo, London and Toronto, according to the report, have seen rent increases and additional costs to the taxpayer. Ontario allowed municipalities in 2007 to license rental housing.

Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson, who debated Clark on the issue of licensing, acknowledges there will be “some displacement” of low income people. But the overall good of improving the safety of rental housing is paramount, said Johnson, who ran on for councillor on a platform to license rental housing.

“These positive benefits outweigh the negative that we have been discussing,” he said.

In 2013 councillors voted not to impose a $100 license fee on rental units. Politicians adopted at a cost of $400,000 to a “pro-active” property standards enforcement program and to create a rental housing sub-committee. The sub-committee, after the resignation of Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green last year, has become a divisive committee as it has attempted to investigate various rental housing options. Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead is the new sub-committee chair.