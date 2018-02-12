Dundas pedestrian struck by tow truck still being investigated by police

A 72-year-old female pedestrian struck by a tow truck turning onto Sydenham Street from King Street West in Dundas a week ago was reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart said collision reconstruction officers were not available to provide more detail on the investigation until later this week. Stewart had no information on the investigation's progress, but updated the injured pedestrian's condition as critical but stable as of Monday afternoon.

According to police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, a 72-year-old woman from Dundas was walking through the crosswalk, westbound on King Street at Sydenham Street. At that time, she was struck by a tow truck that was apparently turning left from King Street.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.