Carmen's Group has eye on future as it marks 40 years in Hamilton

When Carmen’s Banquet Centre opened in 1987, the founders had no idea it would one day be just one facet of a hospitality company that would employ hundreds of people.

But that was 30 years ago. Today, with a portfolio of five venues, having administrative staff share a few small offices in the east Mountain building doesn’t quite cut it.

“At one time it was just our father and a few key staff — that was it,” says Joe Mercanti, chief operating officer of Carmen’s Group. “I don’t think he could envision that (the banquet centre) was going to be used in that capacity.”

“There were too many important phone calls I had in the storage closet,” says brother PJ Mercanti, the company’s CEO. “I realized it was time to have an appropriate office space.”

We feel we could provide continued value to the city and also start the conversation about what the next generation looks like for those facilities. - PJ Mercanti

Carmen’s Group, which is marking its 40th anniversary, moved into its new headquarters downtown at the end of December. The company has leased 7,000 square feet in City Centre mall and redecorated the office space with a boutique hotel vibe, including a vinyl record player in the main reception area, commissioned Hamilton artwork and Carmen’s Group memorabilia from past celebrity events.

The company began on Concession Street in 1978 when Peter, Sam, and Morris Mercanti, who immigrated to Canada from Italy in 1956, partnered with their uncle, Carmen Mancini, to start Carmen’s Bakery, an authentic European bakery and delicatessen.

“The catering business became busier than the bakery and that’s what prompted my uncles and father (Peter) to start thinking about building their own banquet hall, because they were renting out church basements to cater weddings,” explains PJ.

Carmen’s Stone Church Road East building grew into Hamilton’s premier banquet and wedding venue. In 2011, the Best Western Premier C Hotel by Carmen’s, which includes Baci Ristorante, was built next door. Over the next few years, the portfolio expanded to include the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s, The Lakeview and Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club.

In 2015, the company’s ownership and management responsibilities were formally transferred to PJ and Joe, who assumed the roles of CEO and COO, respectively.

Carmen’s Group currently employs about 400 full- and part-time staff, including about 20 in the corporate office.