Dundas' 24 Brock St. N. appeal hearing rescheduled

An Ontario Municipal Board hearing of the appeal of approved variances for a four-storey, 51-unit residential development at 24 Brock St. N. has been rescheduled.

The one-day appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m., Friday, May 25 in the Dundas Town Hall upstairs auditorium. Originally scheduled for Jan. 18, the hearing was delayed at the request of property owner Mickee Singh.

"The board has not been advised if a settlement will be introduced," said board spokesperson Monica Patricio.

Dundas resident William Hilson appealed the City of Hamilton's committee of adjustment decision to conditionally grant seven variances to the existing zoning bylaw.