Dundas' 24 Brock St. N. appeal hearing rescheduled

An Ontario Municipal Board hearing of the appeal of approved variances for a four-storey, 51-unit residential development at 24 Brock St. N. has been rescheduled.
The one-day appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m., Friday, May 25 in the Dundas Town Hall upstairs auditorium. Originally scheduled for Jan. 18, the hearing was delayed at the request of property owner Mickee Singh.
"The board has not been advised if a settlement will be introduced," said board spokesperson Monica Patricio.
Dundas resident William Hilson appealed the City of Hamilton's committee of adjustment decision to conditionally grant seven variances to the existing zoning bylaw.
Hilson argues the variances requested and granted "are a breach" of a previous Ontario Municipal Board settlement reached with the property's previous owner in 2013, and that the new owner should be required to develop the site under the zoning created by the agreement.
Singh and Seema Makhija, under the companies Red Dot Brock1 and Red Dot Brock2, bought both 24 Brock St. N. and 363 Park St. W. next door from Dundas business owner Alex Szabo for a combined total of $2.8 million in January 2017.
