Dundas library branch renovation in final stretch

With the contractor reportedly finishing final details of an 18-month long renovation of the Dundas Library, staff hope to finally reopen the permanent location around mid-March, following an estimated weeklong closure of both locations.

Library director of finance and facilities Tony Del Monaco said an awaited new rooftop HVAC unit was installed before Feb. 8.

"Our automated materials return sorter has arrived and is now being installed," Del Monaco said.

No exact date was set, as of last week, for closing the temporary location at 55 Cootes Dr., but on Feb. 8 staff projected up to five weeks before the renovated branch can reopen.

"Much progress has been made and the space is starting to look like a library again."

"Much progress has been made and the space is starting to look like a library again. Shelving installation is now in progress," Del Monaco said. "Remaining items to complete include some bathroom fixture installs, railing installation, some ceiling finishes, window coverings, some remaining interior door installations and final coats of paint."

While those finishing touches continue, Del Monaco said preparations are being made to reopen by bringing in furniture and installing equipment.

"There will be some time where the temporary location and the permanent branch are both closed, but we'll try to minimize the downtime as much as possible — about a week to 10 days," Del Monaco said.

The permanent Ogilvie Street branch closed in September 2016, but renovations hit a roadblock less than two months later when Ontario's Ministry of Labour issued a stop work order after inspections found more asbestos that had to be removed before the planned work could begin. After a seven-month delay, interior work was finally underway by April 2017.

A few months later, another delay was caused when significant roof leaks were discovered, and approval was required from the City of Hamilton and Hamilton Public Library board for additional funds to replace the roof and damaged rooftop HVAC system.

A temporary branch at 55 Cootes Dr. remained open during the permanent branch closure.

