Hamilton among Intelligent Community Forum’s worldwide Top7

The City of Hamilton has been selected by the Intelligent Community Forum as one of The Top7 Intelligent Communities of the Year worldwide.

The Top7 Intelligent Communities represent models of economic and social transformation in the 21st century. They are not necessarily the most advanced technology centres, the most wired cities or the fastest growing economies in the world, but each demonstrates best practices in broadband deployment and use, workforce development, innovation, digital inclusion and advocacy that offer lessons to regions, cities, towns and villages around the world.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he was “incredibly proud” of the achievement.

“It speaks to Hamilton’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, digital inclusion, developing our workforce and creating new opportunities for our people,” the mayor said.