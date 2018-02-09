Toronto councillor Doug Ford says he will “stop the gravy train” at Queen’s Park

Toronto councillor Doug Ford made a pit stop in Hamilton, telling an enthusiastic crowd he will “stop the gravy train” and slash their taxes.
“To stop the gravy train is to not leave any stone unturned,” Ford said to a roomful full of people at the Hamilton Club Feb. 8, a reference to his late brother Rob’s memorable mayoral campaign’s pledge that proved popular with the public. Ford said he will “sanitize” Queen’s Park, including eliminating sole-sourcing projects such as the $6-billion Ontario-Samsung green energy deal.
Ford said he will lower taxes by 22 per cent and cut hydro rates by 12 per cent.
In an interview, Ford called himself an “outsider” in his bid to win the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leadership. He said he will “take care of the working people of this province.” Ford said there are downtown Toronto “elites” who are trying to prevent him from winning.
“I’m not an elite,” he said. “We will break down every roadblock there is.”
He said Hamiltonians have become frustrated with the provincial Liberals who have raised taxes and overseen a stagnant economy.
“Hamilton has never been a P.C. town,” said Ford. “Hamilton has never had a voice. There will be a voice under a Ford administration.”
Ford said he doesn’t like some things contained in the People’s Guarantee, a campaign document announced to much fanfare by former leader Patrick Brown. He will “get rid” of the proposed carbon tax, calling it a “massive job killer” for Hamiltonians.
He was unclear whether he would support the $15 per hour minimum wage that is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Ford said only the provincial government is benefiting from the higher minimum wage.
“I will put more money in (people’s) pockets,” said Ford. I will make sure companies are competitive.”
Ford rejects the sentiment that the party needs to select a woman after Brown resigned after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. Former Tory MPP Christine Elliot, who is also running for the party leadership, said it was time for the party to elect a woman as leader.
“I believe we should get the most qualified person,” said Ford. “I’m the only person with actual governing experience.”
When reminded that Elliot served nine years as an MPP, Ford responded “in opposition.”
“She has never had to go item-by-item on a budget. I’ve done that,” said Ford.
He said Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, has entered the race but has never held political office. He said she is too inexperienced for the job ahead to challenge Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne.
As for Brown, Ford wouldn’t say what he would do about the former leader if he assumes control of the party.
“I can’t comment on that right now,” he said. “I think Patrick Brown has a couple of challenges at hand. We have to move forward as a party and focus on Kathleen Wynne.”
Ford told the crowd he will eliminate “hallway health care” where patients are stacked in hospital corridors like vehicles on the 401. He will also “put an end to once and for all” the Liberal scandals such as eHealth, Ornge and the gas plants.
He encouraged the crowd to buy memberships before the Feb. 16 deadline, an impediment party officials have imposed to prevent his election, Ford said. The leadership vote is scheduled for March 10.
Ford then gave out his cellphone number to the crowd, telling people to give him a call. The Fords, he said, always return phone calls even if you have to wait until 11 p.m.
