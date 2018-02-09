Toronto Coun. Doug Ford says he will “stop the gravy train” at Queen’s Park

Ford rejects the sentiment the party needs to select a female after Brown resigned after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. Former Tory MPP Christine Elliot who is also running for the party leadership said it was time for the party to elect a woman as leader.

“I believe we should get the most qualified person,” said Ford. “I’m the only person with actual governing experience.”

When reminded that Elliot served nine years as an MPP, Ford responded “in opposition.”

“She has never had to go item-by-item on a budget. I’ve done that,” said Ford.

He said Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who has never held political office, but has entered the leadership race, is too inexperienced for the job ahead to challenge Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne.

As for Brown, Ford wouldn’t say what he would do about the former leader if he assumes control of the party.

“I can’t comment on that right now,” he said. “I think Patrick Brown has a couple of challenges at hand. We have to move forward as a party and focus on Kathleen Wynne.”

Ford told the crowd he will eliminate “hallway healthcare” where patients are stacked in hospital corridors like vehicles on the 401. He will also “put an end to once and for all” the Liberal scandals such as eHealth, Ornge and the gas plants.

He encouraged the crowd to buy a membership before the Feb. 16 deadline, an impediment party officials have imposed to prevent his election, Ford said. The leadership vote is scheduled for March 10.

Ford then gave out his cell phone number to the crowd, telling people to give him a call. The Fords, he said, always return phone calls even if you have to wait until 11 p.m.