Green light for Confederation GO station construction, even as Metrolinx negotiates with CN Rail

Metrolinx officials have stated previously the station would cost about $35 million, with $115 million used to improve the existing rail service.

Leon Stambolich, director of infrastructure for Lakeshore West, said the cost of the project has yet to be finalized since tenders haven’t been issued.

He said the bid for the main contract has not been issued yet.

The station will have a ticket sales area, shops, a waiting area; an island platform with a pedestrian tunnel allowing people to access both sides of the corridor, heated train shelters and platform canopies; an accessible platform with elevators; a bus loop with heated shelters; a kiss and ride area; about 600 parking spots, direct stair access from the platform to Centennial Parkway and six elevators.

Metrolinx purchased about 0.6 hectares of land at 395 and 397 Centennial Parkway for the station and parking area in 2016. Stambolich said Metrolinx is still negotiating with the city over accessing the property where the pumping station is located. Metrolinx will be constructing a rest area and multi-use path on the land. He said discussions with the city have been going well.

The Confederation station is one of a number of new train and bus stations Metrolinx is developing to eventually provide GO service from Hamilton to Niagara Falls.

A GO bus service station remains in Metrolinx plans for Fifty Road and the North Service Road at the Winona Crossing commercial development. And a draft secondary plan for the area around the North Service Road at Casablanca has contains a propose new GO station.

Bradley said Metrolinx is still acquiring land for the GO station in Grimsby, while the Niagara Region is attempting to improve local transit to bring people to the area.

“To be successful you need local service, regional service so more people can come to the station,” he said.

In June 2016, then Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced the extension of GO train service to Niagara from Hamilton with stops in Grimsby by 2021 and St. Catharines and Niagara Falls by 2023. The Niagara GO train service business case estimates 14,000 people will travel between Niagara and Hamilton each day.