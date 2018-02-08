City representatives say a committed buyer has asked for more time to close a deal for the land on the southwest corner of King Street East and Centennial Parkway South, delaying the finalization of the sale from Feb. 2 and release of the offer and plans for the property.

“I can confirm the purchaser has requested an extension and the City of Hamilton has accepted this request,” spokeswoman Marie Fitzpatrick said. “Due to confidentiality, this is all I can share at this time.”

The city put the land up for sale last July.

The 0.575-hectare property includes four addresses — 2874, 2880 and 2900 King St. E. and 6 Centennial Pkwy. S. — which are being sold together as one parcel.

I can confirm the purchaser has requested an extension and the City of Hamilton has accepted this request - spokeswoman Marie Fitzpatrick

The city had been seeking $3.25 million for the land, which is currently zoned for a combination of restricted community shopping and commercial, as well as a public lot. Development on the property could require rezoning, especially if a residential application is involved.

The city purchased the land in 2013 for about $1.8 million.

The property was previously part of a plan for an interpretive centre at adjacent Battlefield House Museum and Park. The site was declared surplus last fall, after city councillors voted to scrap the proposed $10-million interpretive centre amid concerns over archeological issues and public access.

Ward 9 Coun. Doug Conley, who represents the area, has said he doesn’t know what the buyer wants to do with the land, but thinks there’s a possibility a condominium unit could be built there.

“I would have no problem with a condo,” he told the News in November. “We will have to wait and see what the new owner’s plans are.”



