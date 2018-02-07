Memorial service for Bob Morrow to take place this Saturday

A memorial mass for former Hamilton Mayor Bob Morrow will be held Feb. 7 at Christ Church Cathedral on James Street North.

Morrow’s family released information about memorializing the former mayor through Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s office. Visitation will occur Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will take place in the Christ Church Cathedral sanctuary.

Meanwhile, people lined up Feb. 6 on the second floor of city hall to sign a book of condolences to Morrow and his family located near the mayor’s office.

Eisenberger has also ordered flags for all city-owned buildings to be flown at half-staff in honour of Morrow.

Morrow, Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor from 1982 to 2000, passed away at the age of 71 on Feb. 4. Tributes from friends, politicians and the public poured in on social media. Former Hamilton-Wentworth Regional Chair Terry Cooke, who served with Morrow, called his friend a “gentle giant” who was a friend to all.

Eisenberger applauded Morrow’s tenure who oversaw the eventual rebound of Hamilton’s economic life. He also praised Morrow for his attempts at reaching out to the city’s diverse communities.

Hamilton councillors last December formally renamed city’s hall’s forecourt after Morrow.

Morrow won his first election when he was 22 in 1968 as alderman for Ward 1. But he was disqualified because he was not on the voter’s list.

Morrow ran again in 1970 and easily won. In 1972 he won a seat on Hamilton’s Board of Control, which was elected at large. He was re-elected three times until it was abolished in 1980.

He ran unsuccessfully as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the 1981 provincial election in Hamilton West, losing to Liberal Stuart Smith.