Teen charged with stunt driving in mom’s car along Red Hill Valley Parkway, near Greenhill Avenue

A 17-year-old with only a G2 licence faces a stunt-driving charge after being caught speeding in his mother’s car along the Red Hill Valley Parkway on Feb. 6.

Hamilton police Const. Lorraine Edwards says the teen was clocked going 143 kilometres an hour in a posted 90 km/h zone in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro while travelling northbound on the Red Hill near Greenhill Avenue. He was stopped by police shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The teen’s licence was seized at the scene and suspended for a week. Police also impounded the car for seven days.

If convicted, he also could face a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, a driver's licence suspension up to two years and seven demerit points.