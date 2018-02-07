Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson calls Cormorant road extension delays “embarrassing”

Construction on a proposed new $4.5-million Cormorant Drive road extension continues to be held up by various provincial regulations, said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.

“Every week there are road blocks,” said Ferguson, during a recent budget meeting. “It’s embarrassing.”

Work had been expected to start late last year with tenders being issued, and the grading of the site beginning.

But so far, nothing has happened.

Tony Sergi, senior director of growth management, said provincial permits and following ministry guidelines are delaying the work.

“We are at the mercy of the approval agencies,” said Sergi. “We are tied to the articles of the environmental assessment. We do have a game plan.”

Sergi said city officials will be meeting with the landowners, including Ted Valeri of Valery Homes, in an effort to “move forward” with the project that will extend Cormorant Drive to Trinity Road South in the Ancaster Business Park.

Sergi said officials would like to see it tendered in February.

“We have not lost the desire to get it tendered,” said Sergi. “We are tied to the Ministry of Natural Resources compensation with regards to the bats and meadowlarks.”

The project goes back to 2006 when a municipal class environmental assessment was completed that identified a need for the road extension. A nearby homeowner appealed the assessment requesting a more intense process. The appeal was dismissed in 2015. But Ministry of Natural Resources officials discovered an eastern Meadowlark near the project. The bird is a threatened species, according to Ontario’s species classification. Then in early 2017, the ministry discovered three threatened bat species in the area. The city, at the request of the ministry, found alternative locations for both birds and bats.