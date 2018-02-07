Ancaster’s Brad Jardine makes Wealth Professional Canada’s Top 50 Advisors list

Ancaster’s Brad Jardine has made this year’s Wealth Professional Canada’s Top 50 Advisors list.

The annual report recognizes the country’s première financial planners.

Wealth Professional Canada rings in each new year by highlighting the wealth management industry’s premier talent. The fifth annual Top 50 Advisors report highlights advisers who maintained and added the most assets over 2017 and ranked the highest.

Wealth Professional Canada provides practical and accessible advice tailored to the needs of financial service industry professionals. It also provides the latest industry news and issues, to keep professionals up-to-date with industry developments and the latest business techniques.