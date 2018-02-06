Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Christine Elliott says a woman should lead party

When asked if she is one of the elites, Elliott responded “Hardly. I am certainly not. What we need to do as candidates is to talk about the issues and about moving Ontario forward.”

While she is complimentary to Mulroney, a first-time politician who is seeking to run in the York-Simcoe riding, Elliott said the party needs a veteran politician who has already been there.

“Caroline has a great future as a great MPP,” she said. “But it’s the experience factor. We really need that person who has that time as a MPP to understand the caucus and speak to the people of Ontario.”

But as the party seeks to clean up its own house after Brown left it in shambles, can a new leader regain the trust of Ontarians in time to win the June 7 provincial election?

Elliott said it’s possible with interim leader Vic Fedeli weeding out the problems such as examining the number of actual party memberships. Fedeli has launched an investigation into membership lists – identifying there are only 127,743 members out of the 200,224 memberships that Brown claimed the party had – computer systems hacked last November and questionable spending by the party executive under Brown.

“It’s a good, solid foundation,” she said.

Elliott said if she wins the March 10 leadership race, she will campaign with the People’s Guarantee platform, introduced by Brown. She said there are “some great ideas” in the document, except for the controversial adoption of a carbon tax. Elliott said she is opposed to it since “I don’t think we need more taxes in Ontario.”

Elliott said she will ask the membership to vote if they want to keep it, since they weren’t consulted when it was adopted.

Elliott also accepts how the provincial Liberals are overseeing the selling of recreational marijuana this year, but that “there are a lot of concerns” about justice issues over allowing cannabis to be sold in government-run stores.

“Those issues have yet to be resolved,” she said.