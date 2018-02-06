Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Christine Elliott says a woman should lead party

After Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown resigned last month over allegations of sexual misconduct leaving the party rudderless, former MPP Christine Elliott says the party needs to elect a woman to steer the political ship to victory.
“It is important to have a female leader,” said Elliot during an interview Feb. 6 as she visited Mattson and Co., a Locke Street restaurant on a sub-zero evening. “We need to demonstrate to Ontarians we understand the issues, we are sensitive to the issues out there and we need someone, especially with two other female leaders, that can join that group and get a win.”
Brown resigned as the party’s leader on Jan. 25 following allegations of sexual misconduct by two women. The accusations, which have not been proven in court, were made public by CTV Jan. 24.
Elliott is taking a third shot at seeking the party leadership falling to Brown in the 2015 race when she finished second, and losing out to Tim Hudak in 2009 when she came in third.
Hosting Elliott’s visit to Hamilton was Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory candidate Donna Skelly, accompanied by Hamilton Centre Tory candidate Dionne Duncan and Hamilton Mountain Tory candidate Esther Pauls.
Elliott said she has learned some hard lessons from the past two leadership races and now knows how to win, after Brown was credited with out-organizing his competitors, including out-selling them on memberships.
“I have learned a lot from the last campaign,” she said. “You need to work hard, you need to get the members to listen to your ideas.”
Elliott, 62, the former wife of Tory MP and MPP Jim Flaherty, touts her experience as a nine-year MPP representing Whitby-Oshawa over Toronto Coun. Doug Ford, 53, and Caroline Mulroney, 43, the daughter of former federal Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
“We need something with experience,” said Elliott, who quit her $220,000 jobs as Ontario’s first patient ombudsman that was offered to her by Premier Kathleen Wynne after her leadership loss. “That is what I bring to the table.”
Ford, during his announcement he was attacking the “insiders and elites trying to figure out how they’re going to stop Doug Ford.”
When asked if she is one of the elites, Elliott responded “Hardly. I am certainly not. What we need to do as candidates is to talk about the issues and about moving Ontario forward.”
While she is complimentary to Mulroney, a first-time politician who is seeking to run in the York-Simcoe riding, Elliott said the party needs a veteran politician who has already been there.
“Caroline has a great future as a great MPP,” she said. “But it’s the experience factor. We really need that person who has that time as a MPP to understand the caucus and speak to the people of Ontario.”
But as the party seeks to clean up its own house after Brown left it in shambles, can a new leader regain the trust of Ontarians in time to win the June 7 provincial election?
Elliott said it’s possible with interim leader Vic Fedeli weeding out the problems such as examining the number of actual party memberships. Fedeli has launched an investigation into membership lists – identifying there are only 127,743 members out of the 200,224 memberships that Brown claimed the party had – computer systems hacked last November and questionable spending by the party executive under Brown.
“It’s a good, solid foundation,” she said.
Elliott said if she wins the March 10 leadership race, she will campaign with the People’s Guarantee platform, introduced by Brown. She said there are “some great ideas” in the document, except for the controversial adoption of a carbon tax. Elliott said she is opposed to it since “I don’t think we need more taxes in Ontario.”
Elliott said she will ask the membership to vote if they want to keep it, since they weren’t consulted when it was adopted.
Elliott also accepts how the provincial Liberals are overseeing the selling of recreational marijuana this year, but that “there are a lot of concerns” about justice issues over allowing cannabis to be sold in government-run stores.
“Those issues have yet to be resolved,” she said.
