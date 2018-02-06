Dundas pedestrian struck by vehicle at King Street West and Sydenham Street Tuesday morning

Hamilton Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle turning left from King Street West onto Sydenham Street in Dundas, Tuesday morning.

Paramedics and fire service responded at the same time, around 10:39 a.m., to the area and found a woman who had suffered injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Fire crews assisted paramedics with loading the patient into an ambulance and she was transported to hospital.

Police spokesperson Lorraine Edwards said the woman’s condition was serious at the time, but neither fire service nor police had any update on her status, Tuesday afternoon.

Edwards said police were gathering witness statements but had not reached any conclusions and were continuing to investigate.