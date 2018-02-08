Ministry spurns Stoney Creek school's bid to bank addition cash

Use it or lose it. That Ministry of Education ultimatum on a $6-million grant for an addition to Collegiate Avenue Elementary School has scuttled a bid to bank the cash and keep pushing for a full rebuild.

In a Feb. 1 letter to parents and guardians, school superintendent Jeff Gillies said staff will now proceed with the 213-student addition, which also includes three child-care rooms, along with another $4.35 million in other renovations.

He said the ministry informed the school board on Jan. 30 the $6-million grant “would no longer be available” if not used for the addition.

Trustees had requested $13.9 million for a rebuild in exchange for closing Green Acres and R.L. Hyslop schools, but only got approval for the addition last June.

Parents cried foul, noting the ministry is providing money to rebuild Eastdale and Memorial schools, part of the same accommodation review plan that is also shuttering Mountain View.

After being deadlocked on how to proceed since October, trustees finally agreed in December to make one final appeal for permission to bank the money and reapply for a rebuild in the next round of capital funding.

Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie said he’s disappointed with the ministry’s response, but the debate over the addition has seen some positive outcomes, including more engagement with the school community on its design.

He said it also can’t be overlooked that the school is getting $10 million in work.

“I have confidence that at the end of the day we’re going to have a terrific facility and it will meet the measure of what the community’s looking for,” Beattie said, calling the ministry’s ultimatum “a tough one” to overcome.

“To know you could lose that investment, that’s really hard to do. We’ve seen so much investment in Stoney Creek in the past three years that it would almost seem unfair to forfeit that investment for this community.”