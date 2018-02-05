Hamilton to consider expanding CCTV camera footage for police use

Ontario’s privacy commissioner is condemning a proposed motion to allow private residents to use their CCTV cameras to target sidewalks and streets in an effort to assist the Hamilton Police Service.
“My office would be concerned if a municipal organization were to pass a bylaw permitting its residents to collect images of individuals in public places for law enforcement purposes,” stated the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, Brian Beamish.
In an email statement, he said that using private CCTV cameras would be a significant extension of the surveillance capability of Hamilton and its police service “and could be construed as a way to avoid compliance with Ontario’s privacy laws.”
The idea was proposed by Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, during a recent budget committee meeting. Speaking to Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt, Merulla said there have been instances where footage from private cameras could have been used by the police to track down traffic incidents and criminal activities, including in the investigation into the death of Ancaster resident Tim Bosma.
Merulla said allowing residents to point their cameras towards public streets and sidewalks is no different than allowing residents to be photographed in a public space.
“It would provide added security in the neighbourhoods and could deter crime,” said Merulla.
When Merulla asked during the budget meeting if the police would support such a motion, Girt applauded the suggestion, saying it was a good idea to fight crime.
“When you see (footage) from a street position and it’s largely widespread, you get a much broader scope.”
The motion would request staff to investigate the feasibility of amending the bylaw to use CCTV camera footage from private homes that face the street to assist in policing and public safety.
The city’s current bylaw allows homeowners to point cameras at their own properties.
The privacy commissioner issued guidelines in 2015 for the use of cameras stating that “where justified and properly managed video surveillance can be implemented in a way that protects privacy.”
But the privacy commissioner stated that using CCTV cameras “poses risks to individual privacy rights whether they are implemented in a private or public setting.”
He stated that individuals generally have a reasonable expectation of privacy when they are using municipal sidewalks or roads.
Hamilton’s general issues committee will be deliberating on Merulla’s motion on Feb. 7.
