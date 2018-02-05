Hamilton to consider expanding CCTV camera footage for police use

Ontario’s privacy commissioner is condemning a proposed motion to allow private residents to use their CCTV cameras to target sidewalks and streets in an effort to assist the Hamilton Police Service.

“My office would be concerned if a municipal organization were to pass a bylaw permitting its residents to collect images of individuals in public places for law enforcement purposes,” stated the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, Brian Beamish.

In an email statement, he said that using private CCTV cameras would be a significant extension of the surveillance capability of Hamilton and its police service “and could be construed as a way to avoid compliance with Ontario’s privacy laws.”

The idea was proposed by Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, during a recent budget committee meeting. Speaking to Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt, Merulla said there have been instances where footage from private cameras could have been used by the police to track down traffic incidents and criminal activities, including in the investigation into the death of Ancaster resident Tim Bosma.