Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor, passes away

Tributes and condolences poured in after the announcement that Hamilton’s longest serving mayor had passed away Feb. 5.

Robert (Bob) Morrow had been in hospital battling illness when it was announced he had died. He was 71.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who served with Morrow while an alderman and mayor, praised him for advocating on behalf of Hamilton’s cultural communities.

Eisenberger said in a statement that Morrow “presided over some of the most challenging transitional years that saw many major employers downsize and relocate. He led the beginning of what is now considered to be the most diversified economy in Canada.”

MPP Ted McMeekin said on Twitter that Morrow “was a gentle giant of a man, always concerned with trying to do the right thing,” while Terry Cooke, the former Hamilton-Wentworth chair from 1994 to 2000, said Morrow was an “unforgettable character with a true gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.”

Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson, who served with Morrow when he was an alderman from 1985 to 1990, said “Bob always saw himself as a Servant of the People. He will be greatly missed.”

Morrow, who was born in Hamilton, was originally elected to the former Hamilton city council in 1968 as alderman, but he was disqualified because he was not on the voter’s list. He ran again in 1970 and won easily.

He ran in 1972 for a seat on the Board of Control and won. In 1981 Morrow was the Tory candidate for Hamilton West in the provincial election, but lost to Liberal candidate Stuart Smith.

In 1982 Morrow won the first of his six mayoral elections, defeating incumbent mayor William Powell.

Without difficulty he was re-elected during his municipal political career until Hamilton was amalgamated in 2000. In that election Morrow finished second with 51,225 votes behind former Ancaster Mayor Bob Wade who collected 62,945 votes in a 12-candidate field that included Eisenberger who finished third, and former MP John Munro.