Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor, passes away

Tributes and condolences poured in after the announcement that Hamilton’s longest serving mayor had passed away Feb. 5.
Robert (Bob) Morrow had been in hospital battling illness when it was announced he had died. He was 71.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who served with Morrow while an alderman and mayor, praised him for advocating on behalf of Hamilton’s cultural communities.
Eisenberger said in a statement that Morrow “presided over some of the most challenging transitional years that saw many major employers downsize and relocate. He led the beginning of what is now considered to be the most diversified economy in Canada.”
MPP Ted McMeekin said on Twitter that Morrow “was a gentle giant of a man, always concerned with trying to do the right thing,” while Terry Cooke, the former Hamilton-Wentworth chair from 1994 to 2000, said Morrow was an “unforgettable character with a true gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.”
Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson, who served with Morrow when he was an alderman from 1985 to 1990, said “Bob always saw himself as a Servant of the People. He will be greatly missed.”
Morrow, who was born in Hamilton, was originally elected to the former Hamilton city council in 1968 as alderman, but he was disqualified because he was not on the voter’s list. He ran again in 1970 and won easily.
He ran in 1972 for a seat on the Board of Control and won. In 1981 Morrow was the Tory candidate for Hamilton West in the provincial election, but lost to Liberal candidate Stuart Smith.
In 1982 Morrow won the first of his six mayoral elections, defeating incumbent mayor William Powell.
Without difficulty he was re-elected during his municipal political career until Hamilton was amalgamated in 2000. In that election Morrow finished second with 51,225 votes behind former Ancaster Mayor Bob Wade who collected 62,945 votes in a 12-candidate field that included Eisenberger who finished third, and former MP John Munro.
In February 2014 Hamilton councillors named Morrow to serve out the late councillor Bernie Morelli’s Ward 3 seat after his passing.
Hamilton councillors, with the encouragement of Eisenberger, approved in December 2017 the naming of the City Hall forecourt after Morrow.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said during the discussion “what better place to recognize his longevity and the success of his career than the place where governance is centred.”
During his mayoral tenure, Morrow was fined $5,000 by the Ontario Human Rights Commission for refusing to proclaim Gay Pride Day in 1991. The commission stated that he had discriminated against gays and lesbians.
Morrow was also forced to issue a proclamation in 1995.
In 2004 Morrow was appointed a citizenship judge and served two terms, retiring in May 2010.
Morrow over the last few months he was in ill health, but he managed to attend various community events, meeting and talking with residents. He attended Eisenberger’s New Year’s Levee Jan. 1 this year, chatting with the mayor and other friends.
Morrow was devoted to music and was the organist and head of the senior choir of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in downtown Hamilton.
“He was a friend to all and a mentor to many and was noted to be a passionate advocate for the average working men and women,” said Eisenberger.
All of Hamilton’s flags will be flown at half-staff until the funeral, said Eisenberger.
