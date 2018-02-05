Hamilton council targets restaurant drive-thrus for waste collection

Hamilton councillors are proposing to mandate all restaurants that operate drive-thrus to install containers to clean up the waste that litters their properties.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla introduced a motion at the Feb. 5 public works committee meeting requesting staff examine implementing a bylaw that would force restaurants with drive-thrus to install waste and recycling containers in their drive-thrus.

Merulla identified Tim Hortons as a prevalent litter culprit in the city after the corporation announced in May 2016 it was removing waste and recycling bins from its drive-thrus to improve its diversion efforts. Company officials have stated that containers are still required outside each restaurant, with one “in a visible/accessible area near the drive-thru.”

A message sent to Tim Hortons was not immediately returned.