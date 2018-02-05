Hamilton council target restaurant drive-thrus for waste collection

Hamilton councillors are proposing to mandate all restaurants that operate drive-thrus to install containers to clean up the waste that litters their properties.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla introduced a motion at the Feb. 5 public works committee meeting requesting staff examine implementing a bylaw that would force restaurants with drive-thrus to install waste and recycling containers in their drive-thrus.
Merulla identified Tim Hortons as a prevalent litter culprit in the city after the corporation announced in May 2016 it was removing waste and recycling bins from its drive-thrus to improve its diversion efforts. Company officials have stated that containers are still required outside each restaurant with one “in a visible/accessible area near the drive-thru.”
A message sent to Tim Hortons was not immediately returned.
Merulla said the reason the company removed the bins was to cut expenses.
“These costs are borne by us residents as litter,” he said.
Previously, Tim Hortons’ customers could deposit their waste in a multi-stream container at the entrance of the drive-thru.
“I have noticed anecdotally Tim Hortons with drive-thrus have much more litter than those without,” said Merulla.
A frequent customer at Tim Hortons, Merulla said he dumped his cups and lids in the bins provided by Tim Hortons. Now he has to throw them out at home, he said.
“Some people who are not as patient will use their window to get rid of it,” said Merulla.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said in Ancaster, Tim Hortons’ restaurants have both recycling and waste bins for customers.
“And the public uses them,” he said.
While Tim Hortons received the brunt of the complaints at the committee meeting, the motion is proposing to have a bylaw apply to all restaurants with drive-thrus, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s and other fast food outlets, said Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead.
“There are good operators and bad operators,” said Whitehead. “We are not picking on Tim Hortons.”
