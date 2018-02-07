Inch/Eastmount Hub celebrates Winterfest

The Inch/Eastmount Hub community association wants north-central Mountain residents to put on some warm clothes and head over to Inch Park for some Winterfest fun from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

“It will be a great opportunity to just get together with neighbours and finally connect,” said Al Baker, chair of the Inch/Eastmount Hub group.

This will be the group’s first community event since it was organized last year.

“We’re going to have a fake fireplace with a propane heater and some chairs and we’re going to have some tables where kids can do some winter-themed crafts,” Baker said. “If the weather co-operates, we’ll do some snowman building.”