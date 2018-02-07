HBSPCA hospital does 25,000th spay/neuter surgery

Moose wasn’t quite sure what all the fuss was about.
The two-year-old grey male cat was the 25,000th cat or dog to be spayed or neutered at the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA’s animal hospital since the facility opened eight years ago.
“That’s amazing,” said Mike Irving, who learned his pet would be the milestone surgery subject when he brought the cat to the Dartnall Road shelter to get fixed on Feb. 2.
To mark the occasion, the HBSPCA presented him with a bag full of cat treats, cat toys and a new litter pan.
Irving said they believe in being responsible cat owners and made an appointment at the SPCA to get Moose, a stray until recently, neutered.
Karen Richheld of the SPCA said Moose’s surgery was done through a community assistance program that provides spay and neutering services for pets in modest income families.
“It’s a fantastic program for people that come upon a stray who want to bring that pet into their house,” she said.
The procedure includes microchipping, deworming and defleaing.
Richheld said the companion animal hospital is expected to perform 5,000 spay and neuter surgeries and other procedures this year on pets from the community and the animal shelter.
