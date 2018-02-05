Ancaster blaze causes $1.5 million in damage

A Friday night blaze at a Chancery Drive home in Ancaster has caused about $1.5 million in damage.

The fire department responded to a report of smoke conditions at 85 Chancery Dr. on Feb. 2 at 8:03 p.m.

Claudio Mostacci, the department’s public information officer, said upon arrival firefighters found the home’s occupants outside the house. They confirmed there was heavy smoke inside the two-storey detached house. Firefighters requested an upgrade to a first-alarm structure fire, which brought additional personnel to the scene to assist.

There were no reported injuries to the public or firefighters. Due to the extensive damage and partial interior collapse of the house, the cause of the fire remains undetermined and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted because of the large dollar loss.