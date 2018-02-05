Grimsby woman, Hamilton men charged after 3 driving-related offences in Stoney Creek

A Grimsby woman faces impaired-driving and other charges after she was discovered passed out behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Stag Shop at 58 Centennial Pkwy. N. on Feb. 1.

Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart says the woman drove to the sex shop just before 9 p.m. She talked to an employee, who smelled alcohol on her. The woman left the store and the employee called police.

Stewart said when police arrived, they found the woman asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot, with the engine running. Officers turned off the vehicle.

A 51-year-old woman is charged with being impaired while in care and control of a vehicle, refusing a breath sample and driving with disqualified.

She’s not the only one facing driving-related offence charges.

A 41-year-old Hamilton man is charged with driving while disqualified after he was pulled over in the area of Paramount Drive and Mud Street on Feb. 2.

Stewart said the man was observed in a silver Mazda 3 hatchback “driving suspiciously” and was stopped by police at about 1:30 a.m. He turned out to be a prohibited driver, due to a previous alcohol-related driving conviction.

Also, a 20-year-old Hamilton man faces driving while disqualified and other charges following an incident the same morning.

Stewart said the man’s blue 2002 BMW 325 broke down on King Street East near the Red Hill Valley Parkway and was helped by police at around 2 a.m. Further investigation revealed he was a prohibited driver, due to an alcohol-related driving conviction.

He’s also charged with operating a vehicle on a highway with no insurance and driving a vehicle without a valid permit or authorized plate.