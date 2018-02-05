Hamilton’s Black History Month kicks off in style and substance

It’s a question that vexes Patricia Wright. What should be the meaning behind celebrating Black History Month?

“We need to remember the past, yes, but also look to the future,” the Hamilton consultant told a crowd of more than 80 people attending the kickoff to Hamilton’s Black History Month celebrations at city hall.

Is it time, she asked, to “move beyond” Black history?

“I think so, yes,” she said.

“Our personal history is more than one month of the year,” said Wright, who is originally from Jamaica. She said celebrating Black history now is more of an opportunity to open dialogue with the community’s many cultures.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, councillors, and area MPPs and MPs attended the over two-hour event – which included dancing, singing and poetry – as they talked about eliminating racism, and creating a more inclusive community.

Dorian Odusanay, who lives in Barrie and attends elementary school, received the loudest applause from the crowd after recounting the story about Viola Desmond, a relative, who refused to give up a seat at a theatre in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia in 1946, nine years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Ala.

Odusanay described how Desmond was dragged out of the theatre and convicted for refusing to pay a one-cent amusement tax. She died in 1965, but in 2010 Desmond was granted a pardon by the Nova Scotia government and a public apology from the premier. Desmond was also chosen to be on the face of Canada’s new $10 bill.

Hamilton’s first African-Canadian councillor, Matthew Green, echoed Wright’s views and said Hamilton’s diverse community need to “talk about a black future” and “assert ourselves as a political constituency in this country” in 2018.

He said being the first African-Canadian councillor is “meaningless” unless it comes with policies to help the vulnerable and address the inequality in society.