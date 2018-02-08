Ancaster well activist still fuming over pot venture's privacy breach

Email correspondence between the city and Turnell shows she was informed in mid-October her concerns about the cannabis disclosure were enough to look into the matter.

On Nov. 3, Glen Norton, the economic development division’s director, apologized for the disclosure, advising her that two unnamed city employees “were interviewed and disciplined appropriately.”

“I cannot reveal to you the nature of the discipline, but can assure you the employees involved understand what they did (was) wrong and are apologetic for it,” Norton stated.

Turnell pressed for more details, but the city’s human resources department told her the matter had been closed.

City spokesperson Jen Recine reiterated that position in an email response to a request for comment, calling the breach “a confidential personnel matter.”

“We do expect all of our employees to maintain the level of confidentiality expected within the parameters of their jobs and by our residents, and we are clear with employees about that expectation,” Recine said.

“Further, we appreciate it being brought to our attention and we did express that, as well as an apology, to Ms. Turnell.”

Unhappy with the city’s response to date, Turnell has twice asked the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate — initially into her suspicion Ferguson somehow played a role, and then into the two employees.

Commissioner George Rust-D’Eye has rejected both requests, stating she has provided no factual basis to justify investigating or even notifying Ferguson of her complaint and that his oversight role is limited to councillors’ conduct.

Ferguson said he only became aware of the breach when asked for comment and doesn’t know the two employees responsible.

“The only thing I know about this issue is (the information in) your email,” he said.

Turnell said she’s pretty certain she’s determined who the employees are, but is concerned there’s no avenue to pursue the matter further.

She said she’s put her business plan on hold to see how the pending legalization of recreational pot pans out, but believes her experience is troubling.

“Other small business owners should be concerned about what they share with the City of Hamilton if they don’t have a process to keep people’s business plans safe,” Turnell said. “I do think it’s a serious issue.”