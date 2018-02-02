Apple suggests Hamilton's new CityApp not suitable for all ages

The City of Hamilton’s new CityApp is available for download.

But according to one download site, the app isn’t suitable for all city residents.

Apple’s AppStore rates CityApp as 17+, citing “Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes.”

“You must be at least 17 years old to download this app,” it says.

On Google Play, the app is listed as having content appropriate for everyone.

A city spokeswoman said Apple's reasoning for the rating rather than the 4+ requested by staff, is because the app allows unfiltered access to Twitter, "where content with mature or suggestive themes can be accessed."

The city announced the new app Friday morning, saying it provides “easy-to-use mobile access to our most popular online information from Hamilton.ca.”

Among the pluses, according to a press release, are:

• Find and contact City Councillors, easily add committee meetings to their smartphone calendar, check meeting agendas and watch videos of Council and Committee meetings.

• Access waste collection resources, including our interactive waste collection calendar and sorting tools.