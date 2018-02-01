Hamilton police release image of suspect from CIBC robbery

Hamilton Police have released an image of a male involved in the CIBC robbery in Ancaster last month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at about 2:25 p.m., the man entered the bank at 30 Wilson St. W. and produced a note demanding money from the teller. He stole cash from the till and fled.

The man is described as white, six feet tall, thin and in his 20s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie, yellow jacket, grey pants, black boots and gloves, and was unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja 905- 546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.