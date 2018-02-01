Dundas' first hospice project pushing ahead despite grant rejection

Failing to receive a $750,000 City of Hamilton future fund grant toward an estimated $10-million hospice construction project at St. Joseph's Villa isn't slowing down plans.

"It's disappointing, but we'll just double our efforts. It's what we do," Villa Foundation president Maureen Ellis said of the ongoing fundraising campaign.

Since the foundation applied for the city grant last year, Ontario's Ministry of Health brought in new regulations for palliative care and hospices. The Villa is working through extended processes with both the ministry and the city, delaying the anticipated start of construction from February to June.

The 25,000-square-foot hospice will have a one-storey section and a two-storey section. It's to be built in the southeast corner of the Villa property, just south of a Villa Estates building, and replaces the controversial proposal for a 10-storey, 120-unit condominium rejected by the board seven years ago. Ellis said the hospice will be 46 metres away from nearby Walnut Grove residential street and not visible from Ogilvie Street.

The project is to include new landscaping and gardens — all in an effort to create a comfortable property where people with terminal illness can die with dignity.

"It's a perfect fit for the villa," Ellis said. "It's a real privilege for us to do this."

Villa staff say they've already received interest from potential volunteers, including Villa Estates and Creekside residents who want to help in the gardens.

Mieke Ewen, Villa director of operations, said hospices rely on support from volunteers and echoed Ellis' suggestion that the hospice fits perfectly with the Villa's experience, expertise and mandate to serve the community.

Already approved for six palliative care beds, the Villa is planning 10-beds — six in one wing and the other four in a separate wing, in hopes of soon being approved by the ministry for the total number. If that does not come through, other services, including outreach services, transitional beds, respite beds, will make use of the extra space.

The Villa is also talking with fundraising campaign co-chair Dino Trevisani, president of IBM Canada, about using new technology to improve services in the hospice.