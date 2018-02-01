Hamilton police officer charged with assault, harassment

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with assault and criminal harassment in relation to an off-duty domestic assault incident in the city on Jan. 29.
Const. Lorraine Edwards says the 34-year-old officer is an 11-year member of the service.
Police are not releasing the name of the officer “in order to protect the identity of the victim,” she said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.
A Hamilton police officer has been charged with assault and criminal harassment in relation to an off-duty domestic assault incident in the city on Jan. 29.
Const. Lorraine Edwards says the 34-year-old officer is an 11-year member of the service.
Police are not releasing the name of the officer “in order to protect the identity of the victim,” she said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.
A Hamilton police officer has been charged with assault and criminal harassment in relation to an off-duty domestic assault incident in the city on Jan. 29.
Const. Lorraine Edwards says the 34-year-old officer is an 11-year member of the service.
Police are not releasing the name of the officer “in order to protect the identity of the victim,” she said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.