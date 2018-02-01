Correction

The Feb. 1 story Mount Albion School Gets Some Needed Elbow Room contained some incorrect information. Billy Green elementary school is getting $2.5 million in upgrades and Stoney Creek has received more than $30 million in provincial funding for school renewal, including to rebuild Eastdale and Memorial, expand Collegiate Avenue and construct a new school at Summit Park.
