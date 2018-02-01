Dundas Valley’s Em Del Sordo named top principal

Dundas Valley Secondary School’s Em Del Sordo has been recognized by the Learning Partnership as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals of 2018.
When Parkside was closed and students transferred to Highland, Del Sordo was designated to lead the newly amalgamated Dundas Valley Secondary School.
According to his nominators, he managed the change process as a “visionary for future possibilities.”
“Teachers from the two legacy schools grew together by working collaboratively and unifying both former school communities, ensuring students, staff and all stakeholders had a voice and shared vision,” nominators say.
Del Sordo is also actively involved in creating safe, secure and inclusive schools and fostering well-being.
At Dundas Valley, targeted interventions are in place for students in applied courses and for students with special needs who require additional resources and support.
Through Del Sordo’s leadership, Dundas Valley was recognized in 2017 with the Premier’s Award for Accepting Schools.
The 14-year-old Learning Partnership’s Canada’s Outstanding Principals program recognizes 40 principals, nominated by parents, colleagues and community members, and chosen by a national selection committee. They will be awarded for their accomplishments at the annual Canada’s Outstanding Principals gala on Feb. 27 in Toronto.
