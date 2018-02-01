Dundas Valley’s Em Del Sordo named top principal

Dundas Valley Secondary School’s Em Del Sordo has been recognized by the Learning Partnership as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals of 2018.

When Parkside was closed and students transferred to Highland, Del Sordo was designated to lead the newly amalgamated Dundas Valley Secondary School.

According to his nominators, he managed the change process as a “visionary for future possibilities.”

“Teachers from the two legacy schools grew together by working collaboratively and unifying both former school communities, ensuring students, staff and all stakeholders had a voice and shared vision,” nominators say.